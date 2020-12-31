UrduPoint.com
Minister Stresses Maximum Tree Plantation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan has stressed the need for maximum tree plantation to protect environment for the future generations.

In a statement issued here, he said it was not a responsibility of the government only but every individual should play its part.

He said that challenges like pollution and smog could be tackled through tree plantation.

The minister said the PTI-led government was focusing on tree plantation besides taking strict measures against timber mafia. All political parties should also play their role for a green Pakistan as it was a collective cause.

More Stories From Pakistan

