Minister Stresses Measures To Reduce Medical Treatment Cost

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has stressed the need to lower the cost of medical treatment, especially medicines' prices, in the light of the country's current economic challenges.

Speaking at the Provincial Drugs Quality Control board meeting on Thursday, he highlighted Pakistan's economic constraints and the need to control rising treatment costs.

Dr. Nasir called upon the government institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and stakeholders to collaborate on a comprehensive strategy to lower medicines' prices. He emphasised the importance of safeguarding Pakistan's prosperity and economic growth by ensuring accessible healthcare for all.

He urged medical-related businesses to prioritise public welfare over personal profits.

Highlighting the humanitarian aspect of medicines, Dr. Nasir said that quality medication was a fundamental right of people and encouraged the local pharmaceutical industry to produce internationally acclaimed medicines in Pakistan. He commended the role of the Provincial Quality Control Board in ensuring availability of quality medicines in Punjab and stressed the importance of fair hearing for all cases.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Health Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Secretary Drugs Dr. Qalandar Khan, Director General Drugs Control Muhammad Sohail, pharmaceutical experts, and related officers.

