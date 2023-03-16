UrduPoint.com

Minister Stresses Modern Technology Use In Health Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Minister stresses modern technology use in health sector

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram has said that the use of modern technology in the health sector is need of the hour, and online treatment facility is being introduced in the provincial capital.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram has said that the use of modern technology in the health sector is need of the hour, and online treatment facility is being introduced in the provincial capital.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of modern virtual hospital technology at the annual conference of The Health Bank (THB) Global at the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, here on Thursday. He said THB Global had improved health sector in the country and the development projects announced in the sector were commendable.

The Punjab health minister said that among the development projects announced by the THB Global for the country and the region was a modern virtual hospital that would provide its patients with personalised care both at home and online.

Zarmina Jafar, chief executive of THB Global, said in her address that after Singapore, Dubai, Karachi, Kuwait City, now the THB Global's offices at Lahore was dedicated to helping people at their homes.

She said that people did not have enough time to come to hospital again and again, and our virtual hospital would provide them with all kinds of online treatment facilities and our doctors would also go to their homes for check-up.

Chief Med Tech Innovation Officer Dr Sohail Chughtai said in his address that the way forward for the treatment of diseases was found and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) had been signed with various institutions including Saleem Memorial Hospital and Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore. Enterprises Karachi Hospital, Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians, Health Science Academy, Academy of Family Physicians Pakistan and other institutions. Professer Dr. Bilal Ahmed, Professor Dr. Soumya Iqtidar, Professor Dr. Farhan Isa Abdullah and others informed conference participants about online treatment in their speeches.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Technology Punjab Fatima Jinnah Kuwait City Dubai Bank Singapore Thai Bhat Family All

Recent Stories

Get Your Game On: Smartphones with the Best Perfor ..

Get Your Game On: Smartphones with the Best Performance in Pakistan

22 seconds ago
 Dubai Culture set to organise Dubai Calligraphy Bi ..

Dubai Culture set to organise Dubai Calligraphy Biennale next October

16 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution reinforces commitment to growth ..

ADNOC Distribution reinforces commitment to growth in 2023

16 minutes ago
 All Countries Agree to Build Dagestan-Azerbaijan-I ..

All Countries Agree to Build Dagestan-Azerbaijan-Iran Route Despite Complexity - ..

14 minutes ago
 Need to bring accountability, governance & unity t ..

Need to bring accountability, governance & unity through Parliament: Sherry Rehm ..

14 minutes ago
 Credit Suisse bounces back but investors still cau ..

Credit Suisse bounces back but investors still cautious

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.