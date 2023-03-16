Minister stresses modern technology use in health sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram has said that the use of modern technology in the health sector is need of the hour, and online treatment facility is being introduced in the provincial capital.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of modern virtual hospital technology at the annual conference of The Health Bank (THB) Global at the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, here on Thursday. He said THB Global had improved health sector in the country and the development projects announced in the sector were commendable.

The Punjab health minister said that among the development projects announced by the THB Global for the country and the region was a modern virtual hospital that would provide its patients with personalised care both at home and online.

Zarmina Jafar, chief executive of THB Global, said in her address that after Singapore, Dubai, Karachi, Kuwait City, now the THB Global's offices at Lahore was dedicated to helping people at their homes.

She said that people did not have enough time to come to hospital again and again, and our virtual hospital would provide them with all kinds of online treatment facilities and our doctors would also go to their homes for check-up.

Chief Med Tech Innovation Officer Dr Sohail Chughtai said in his address that the way forward for the treatment of diseases was found and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) had been signed with various institutions including Saleem Memorial Hospital and Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore. Enterprises Karachi Hospital, Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians, Health Science Academy, Academy of Family Physicians Pakistan and other institutions. Professer Dr. Bilal Ahmed, Professor Dr. Soumya Iqtidar, Professor Dr. Farhan Isa Abdullah and others informed conference participants about online treatment in their speeches.