Minister Stresses NAVTTC, NSU To Perform With Full Capacity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that there was a dire need for NAVTTC and National Skills University to perform at its full capacity.

He stated this while taking briefing from Executive Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Sajid Baloch and Vice Chancellor National Skills University Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar. Senior officials of the ministry also attended the meeting.

Rana Tanveer also emphasized the need to work diligently and complete the ongoing projects at maximum speed.

He urged the management to be pro-active in their approach and enhance the productivity of their institutions so that the youth of Pakistan could be put on the track to success.

The minister said that it was the utmost duty of all of government departments to work with integrity and perform their duty in the most honest and productive manner.

He emphasized the need to increase productivity in the most effective and efficient manner.

