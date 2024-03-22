Open Menu

Minister Stresses Need For In-form Water Management Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad here Friday highlighted the importance of in-farm water management sector in the development of agriculture

He said that the role of water management in the orderly arrangement of water for agricultural purposes in the province is unquestionable. 

The Minister expressed these views on the occasion of visiting the Directorate General of Farm Water Management in Peshawar to take a briefing on infarm Water Management.

The sector should adopt better planning now in view of the concerns and need for future water scarcity due to global climate change. In view of the concerns and need of water shortage in the future, adopt better planning than now. 

He further said that it is very gratifying that the agricultural sector is making efforts in various ways to supply water for the greater development of agriculture.

  they should adopt modern methods to prevent the wastage of water for irrigation and to protect it. 

Director General Javed Iqbal gave a briefing to the Provincial Minister on the activities, achievements and future strategy of the department, while Additional Director General Naseer Rehman and other directors and officers were also present on the occasion.

 Provincial Minister was briefed on the ongoing development projects.  Information was given regarding the quality and progress of the work while he directed the concerned authorities to complete their development schemes on time and there will be no delay in the completion of development projects and no compromise on the quality of work.  

He said that a better strategy should be prepared to prevent wastage of water and increase agricultural production in an effective manner. The provincial minister was also informed about the future planning in detail.

