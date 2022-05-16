Minister stresses need for urgent measures to address climate change challenges

Minister of National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema on Monday stressed the need for taking urgent measures to address climate change challenges in order to avert agriculture from its negative impact to maintain food safety and security in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Minister of National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema on Monday stressed the need for taking urgent measures to address climate change challenges in order to avert agriculture from its negative impact to maintain food safety and security in the country.

Talking to a delegation of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation (FAO) led by its representative Ms. Florence Rolle, the minister said that the agriculture sector was of paramount importance and FAO can play a key role in transforming the agriculture industry.

He appreciated the work being carried out by FAO in Pakistan and assured the delegation of full support and cooperation of the government.

He said that Pakistan was facing number of challenges but with absolute resolve these challenges can be converted into opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Florence said that FAO was working for supporting government with respect to policy formulation and knowledge management. She apprised the minister that FAO initiated 35 developmental and agriculture sector uplift projects valuing $170 million.

She said that FAO would organize a detailed briefing on these on going projects in order to share their progress and outcomes, adding that an on-going assessment of the organizational structure of PARC and the ministry was also in progress. She said that findings of the assessment will help in improving efficiency.