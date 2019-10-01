Minister stresses need to promote culture of peace, tolerance

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augistine attended a ceremony regarding issuance of notification of newly elected members of Pastors Peace Alliance (PPA) at a private hotel on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augistine attended a ceremony regarding issuance of notification of newly elected members of Pastors Peace Alliance (PPA) at a private hotel on Tuesday.

He distributed notifications among newly elected members and hoped that they would promote the culture of peace and tolerance between all religions. The minister appreciated the role of different pastors in the promotion of peace and tolerance in society.

He said in his address that concept of interfaith harmony with the help of youth could be promoted in all major universities of Punjab. The Interfaith Advisory Commission, under the supervision of the Department of Human Rights and Minorities Affairs, will have to perform efficiently in this regard, he added.

PPA Chairman Samson Inayat, district member Lahore minority wing Mubarak Aftab Gill and PPA Secretary Tariq Gill were also present.