Minister stresses need to work protection of human right

Minister for Law Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sultan Muhammad Wednesday stressed the need to work for protection of human right at tehsil level in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Law Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sultan Muhammad Wednesday stressed the need to work for protection of human right at tehsil level in the province.

Addressing to a event on protection of human rights here, he said after Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has formulated a Human Rights Action Plan, adding that the role of civil society was highly appreciable in preparation of the Human Rights Action Plan.

Referring to local government elections he said these would be held on September 15 this year.

He said the law department has introduced the action plan in consultation with all stakeholders to further protect human rights in the province. "Along with the provision of roads, streets and other services, the protection of human rights is also a priority," Sultan noted.

The protection of the rights of all schools of thought, including the elderly, children, women, laborers and special persons, is being ensured in KP and the government was taking pragmatic steps in this regard.

He said KP government was the first to get the Human Rights act and bills against domestic violence passed unanimously by the Assembly. Sultan said the country has 36 laws to protect women's rights.

The Minister, however, called for strengthening the helpline service and Human Rights Committee of the provincial assembly.

He said there was a five per cent quota for the minority community in each sector and most attention was being paid to the welfare and wellbeing of the minority community. KP government set up a Rs 200m charity fund after the Kohati church blast, he recalled.

The Minister said that KP province is best place for minorities to live and practice their faith without any fear, adding that the small Kailash community, which has been living in the province for two and a half thousand years, is protected and freely practice their faith.

MPAs Maleeha Asghar, Ayesha Bano, Madiha Nisar, Rehana Ismail and Ehtesham Khan were also present on the occasion.