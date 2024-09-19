Minister Stresses Optimal Use Of Resources For Afghan Refugees
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir Affairs, and Gilgit Baltistan, Engr Amir Muqam, emphasized the need for optimal utilization of resources to effectively achieve the objectives of the Commissionorate of Afghan Refugees.
Speaking at a meeting held at the office of the Commissioner of Afghan Refugees in Karachi, Muqam urged the international community to increase funding and support to meet the growing needs of Afghan refugees, which require substantial resources, according to a news release on Thursday.
“We look forward to continuing our collaboration to ensure the safety and dignity of refugees within our borders,” the Minister stated.
During the meeting, Commissioner Afghan Refugees, Karachi, Hamood ur Rehman, provided the Minister with a comprehensive briefing.
The Minister was informed about various projects executed, funding details, and new initiatives recommended for implementation in Sindh.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
More Stories From Pakistan
-
.2 minutes ago
-
ISSI to host One-Day Int'l conference on Pakistan’s Ancient Archeological & Civilizational Heritag ..2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York9 minutes ago
-
Anti-drug awareness campaign "Nasha Ab Nahi"on full swing in Islamabad22 minutes ago
-
Civil defense training to jail employees22 minutes ago
-
Poet, journalist Ajmal Siraj passes away32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders inquiry32 minutes ago
-
Family health mobile unit inaugurated32 minutes ago
-
Russian Deputy PM's visit to boost trade : PFC CEO32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing up for national anthe ..38 minutes ago
-
Governor lauds establishment of technical training lab at Gomal University with Chinese collaboratio ..42 minutes ago
-
Stray bullet takes life of innocent child42 minutes ago