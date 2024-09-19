Minister stresses optimal use of resources for Afghan refugees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir Affairs, and Gilgit Baltistan, Engr Amir Muqam, emphasized the need for optimal utilization of resources to effectively achieve the objectives of the Commissionorate of Afghan Refugees.

Speaking at a meeting held at the office of the Commissioner of Afghan Refugees in Karachi, Muqam urged the international community to increase funding and support to meet the growing needs of Afghan refugees, which require substantial resources, according to a news release on Thursday.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration to ensure the safety and dignity of refugees within our borders,” the Minister stated.

During the meeting, Commissioner Afghan Refugees, Karachi, Hamood ur Rehman, provided the Minister with a comprehensive briefing.

The Minister was informed about various projects executed, funding details, and new initiatives recommended for implementation in Sindh.