Minister stresses post-election focus on education for national progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi emphasised the crucial role of education in propelling Pakistan towards progress.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Lahore Leads University's 7th convocation held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Thursday.

Encouraging political parties to prioritise the education sector, he underscored the necessity of quality education for national advancement. Acknowledging the challenges faced by the government institutions, the minister praised the private sector's contribution while stressing the elected governments' responsibility in providing accessible and high-quality education.

Sindhi commended Lahore Leads University for its 11-year commitment to delivering quality education and expressed optimism that the new graduates would contribute to the nation's success. The minister concluded by congratulating teachers, parents, and students, urging the graduates to illuminate the country's name through their hard-earned education.

Later, he gave away degrees, awards and medals to the new graduates.