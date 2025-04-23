Open Menu

Minister Stresses Practical Engagement Of Skilled Youth Through Collaboration With NAVTTC, PMYP

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 10:58 PM

Minister stresses practical engagement of skilled youth through collaboration with NAVTTC, PMYP

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah Wednesday underscored the importance of connecting technically skilled youth with the job market through strengthened collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah Wednesday underscored the importance of connecting technically skilled youth with the job market through strengthened collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP).

The minister made these remarks during a visit to the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), accompanied by Secretary Naveed Ahmed Sheikh.

The delegation was briefed by PPAF Chief Executive Officer Nadir Gul Barech on the organization’s ongoing initiatives, operational framework, and its wide-ranging efforts in social development.

During the briefing, the CEO shared that PPAF is currently operational in 150 districts across Pakistan, working in partnership with 163 organizations.

He highlighted that over the past 20 years, PPAF has supported more than 300,000 households, with over 100,000 successfully achieving self-reliance through various support mechanisms.

The minister emphasized the need for transparency, robust audit systems, and effective follow-up mechanisms in development programs.

He directed officials to devise a clear and actionable plan to ensure sustainable livelihoods for beneficiaries following training and skills development.

Secretary, Naveed Ahmed Sheikh also voiced concerns over the increasing threat of man-made disasters in Balochistan, stressing the urgent need for adaptive strategies to mitigate these risks.

Recent Stories

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking ya ..

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard

49 seconds ago
 Awais Leghair annoys over NTDC’s unsatisfactory ..

Awais Leghair annoys over NTDC’s unsatisfactory progress on development projec ..

5 minutes ago
 Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Riaz Fatyan ..

Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Riaz Fatyana launches OSL; called it help ..

5 minutes ago
 Dr Zaheer Zaid, Palestine's Ambassador to Pakistan ..

Dr Zaheer Zaid, Palestine's Ambassador to Pakistan calls for Muslim unity

5 minutes ago
 Chairperson BISP visits Payment Camp in Peshawar, ..

Chairperson BISP visits Payment Camp in Peshawar, urges respectful treatment, z ..

2 minutes ago
 Rizwan reveals bold strategy behind skipping wicke ..

Rizwan reveals bold strategy behind skipping wicket keeping

2 minutes ago
Science Minister visits PCSIR Labs Complex Karachi

Science Minister visits PCSIR Labs Complex Karachi

9 minutes ago
 National Polio immunization campaign continues

National Polio immunization campaign continues

9 minutes ago
 Opposition criticize government for delaying compl ..

Opposition criticize government for delaying completion of Warsak-Nasir Bagh Rin ..

9 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq meets ..

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq meets with Governor of Madinah

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan shines on global stage: Sahibzad Khan ele ..

Pakistan shines on global stage: Sahibzad Khan elected WMO Vice President for As ..

9 minutes ago
 Child killed, seven injured in traffic collision i ..

Child killed, seven injured in traffic collision in Gulshan-e-Hadeed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan