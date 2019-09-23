Minister stresses promoting harmony among youth

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Monday called for promoting harmony among youth as they were future of the country.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of five-day 3rd All Pakistan Co-Curricular Competitions, jointly organised by the Punjab University, Higher education Commission of Pakistan, Punjab HEC, University of Baltistan, University of Okara, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and The Educationist, here at the PU.

Vice Chancellor University of Baltistan Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Director NAB Syed Muhammad Hussnain, Director Institute of Education & Research Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, In-charge Institute of Communication Studies Dr Noshina Salim, analyst Dr Mujahid Ali Mansoori, intellectual Prof Dr Shafiq Jallandhry, Editor The Educationist Dr Shabbir Sarwar and a large number of students from schools, colleges and universities from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab attended the event. The national anthem of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was played on the occasion to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, several initiatives had been taken to encourage and support youth of the country, adding that it was a good omen that students from all parts of country were taking part in the competition.

The minister also announced hosting prize distribution ceremony in the honour of winners at Governor's House.

University of Baltiastan Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan said that it was a good initiative to promote brotherhood among the students of all provinces through such healthy co-curricular competitions.

He said that Pakistan was the best tourist destination of the world as it had world's most popular and beautiful places.

NAB Director Syed Muhammad Husnain said that such activities would create confidence among the students. He urged the students to play their role in establishing a good society free of corruption and hate.

Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar said that the children of Pakistan expressed solidarity with the children of occupied Kashmir, who could not go to their schools for the last 50 days due to curfew by India.

Dr Mujahid Mansoori said that the PU was playing its national role by providing platform to organize such national level co-curricular competitions.

Dr Shafiq Jallandhry said that such activities promote positive environment and help keep young students mentally and physically active.

In the five-day event, the competitions of Qiraat, Naat, Urdu/ English/ Punjabi debates, photography, essay writing, poetry, painting, national songs and drama would be organised.