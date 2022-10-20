UrduPoint.com

Minister Stresses Rooting Out Hate Culture From Society

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Minister stresses rooting out hate culture from society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said that the biggest challenge of the country today was to get united and to subside the culture of hate from the society as without eliminating this culture, extremism could not be rooted out.

He said Pakistan had paid huge price of extremism during last few decades, so it was necessary to root out the culture of hate.

Addressing a seminar titled "Growing Intolerance in Pakistan – Responsibilities of Civil Society, Media & Other Stakeholders" here, the minister said hate and intolerance negate the ideology of Pakistan as Pakistan was created on the basis of inclusive governance.

"The governance must be an inclusive governance, if it is not inclusive and based on hate and discrimination, then we are negating the Ideology of Pakistan", he added.

He said hate was injected among the people from a certain group or organization, and once the hate was injected in the people, they started acting like robots or animals who did not have their own thinking and choice.

He sited his example when an educated family shouted at him, but he advised them that they were not doing what they should do but they were only the blind followers of some political leaders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal Civil Society Price Family Media From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

2 minutes ago
 599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST Colle ..

599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical ..

18 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia struggles to chase 149 ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Namibia struggles to chase 149-run target to win against UAE

23 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General in Jeddah, the Official U.S. ..

23 minutes ago
 PM asks provincial govts to play due role to mitig ..

PM asks provincial govts to play due role to mitigate sufferings of flood-affect ..

52 minutes ago
 Strict accountability is inevitable for those who ..

Strict accountability is inevitable for those who ruthlessly plunder the country ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.