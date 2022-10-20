Minister stresses rooting out hate culture from society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said that the biggest challenge of the country today was to get united and to subside the culture of hate from the society as without eliminating this culture, extremism could not be rooted out.

He said Pakistan had paid huge price of extremism during last few decades, so it was necessary to root out the culture of hate.

Addressing a seminar titled "Growing Intolerance in Pakistan – Responsibilities of Civil Society, Media & Other Stakeholders" here, the minister said hate and intolerance negate the ideology of Pakistan as Pakistan was created on the basis of inclusive governance.

"The governance must be an inclusive governance, if it is not inclusive and based on hate and discrimination, then we are negating the Ideology of Pakistan", he added.

He said hate was injected among the people from a certain group or organization, and once the hate was injected in the people, they started acting like robots or animals who did not have their own thinking and choice.

He sited his example when an educated family shouted at him, but he advised them that they were not doing what they should do but they were only the blind followers of some political leaders.