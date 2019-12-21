UrduPoint.com
Minister Stresses Society Role In Ending Pollution

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:48 PM

Minister stresses society role in ending pollution

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has stressed all segments of society to play their role in eradicating environmental pollution

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has stressed all segments of society to play their role in eradicating environmental pollution.

Talking to media here on Saturday, he said it was a national obligation to help end pollution in the country as a noble cause.

He said the government was making all out efforts to ensure provision of pollution-free environment to people in society.

He said the government was also ensuring complete implementation on its Clean Green Environment programme.

