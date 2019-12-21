Minister Stresses Society Role In Ending Pollution
Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:48 PM
Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has stressed all segments of society to play their role in eradicating environmental pollution
Talking to media here on Saturday, he said it was a national obligation to help end pollution in the country as a noble cause.
He said the government was making all out efforts to ensure provision of pollution-free environment to people in society.
He said the government was also ensuring complete implementation on its Clean Green Environment programme.