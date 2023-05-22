Minister stresses strengthening agriculture sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Excise, Communication and Works Bilal Afzal has said that it is vital to strengthen the agriculture sector for ensuring prosperity in the country.

Presiding over a meeting of the CM Agriculture Task Force on Monday, he said that farmers should be given interest-free loans, for which a fund like 'Akhuwat' should be established in the Agriculture Department.

Bilal Afzal said there was a need to promote the use of modern technology in agriculture sector also. Cooperation of international companies was required for ensuring availability of quality seeds, he added.

The caretaker minister said that development of infrastructure was also essential for promotion of agriculture. He said that special attention was being given to construction and maintenance of roads in the province.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and others were also present.