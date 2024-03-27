Open Menu

Minister Stresses Tapping Growth Potential Of Mineral-rich Areas

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Minister stresses tapping growth potential of mineral-rich areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani renewed the commitment to foster unrestricted progress within the Mines Department, aimed at benefiting the people of Punjab.

Acknowledging the challenges that led to significant losses within the department, he emphasised tapping potential for growth and development in the mineral-rich tribal areas of southern Punjab.

During a meeting here on Wednesday, he underscored the paramount importance of transparent and equitable processes in leasing mines to harness the abundant benefits of underground mineral resources. He announced a shift towards a merit-based approach and promised that all leases would be publicly advertised, guaranteeing fairness and accountability.

He highlighted the significance of pink salt (Himalayan salt) as a valuable national asset.

Efforts to strengthen field offices and expedite recruitment processes are identified as crucial steps to streamline official operations and prevent delays, he said and expressed confidence in achieving this year's revenue generation targets.

Each department head provided valuable insights during the briefing session, enabling the minister to assess performance and provide strategic directives for enhancement.

Additional Secretary Ashfaq-ur-Rehman Khan, Mines Commissioner Labour Welfare, Chief Inspector of Mines Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry, DG Mines Rana Abdul Shakoor, and MD Punjmin Zubair Hussain Kharral attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab Progress All Salfi Textile Mills Limited Labour

Recent Stories

ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Cha ..

ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025

24 minutes ago
 PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national ..

PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain

36 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to j ..

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM

1 hour ago
 CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ ..

CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..

1 hour ago
 US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

4 hours ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

4 hours ago
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

6 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

9 hours ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

18 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan