Minister Stresses Tapping Growth Potential Of Mineral-rich Areas
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani renewed the commitment to foster unrestricted progress within the Mines Department, aimed at benefiting the people of Punjab.
Acknowledging the challenges that led to significant losses within the department, he emphasised tapping potential for growth and development in the mineral-rich tribal areas of southern Punjab.
During a meeting here on Wednesday, he underscored the paramount importance of transparent and equitable processes in leasing mines to harness the abundant benefits of underground mineral resources. He announced a shift towards a merit-based approach and promised that all leases would be publicly advertised, guaranteeing fairness and accountability.
He highlighted the significance of pink salt (Himalayan salt) as a valuable national asset.
Efforts to strengthen field offices and expedite recruitment processes are identified as crucial steps to streamline official operations and prevent delays, he said and expressed confidence in achieving this year's revenue generation targets.
Each department head provided valuable insights during the briefing session, enabling the minister to assess performance and provide strategic directives for enhancement.
Additional Secretary Ashfaq-ur-Rehman Khan, Mines Commissioner Labour Welfare, Chief Inspector of Mines Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry, DG Mines Rana Abdul Shakoor, and MD Punjmin Zubair Hussain Kharral attended the meeting.
