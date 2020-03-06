UrduPoint.com
Minister Stresses Timely Completion Of Projects

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:27 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed to ensure timely completion of development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed to ensure timely completion of development projects.

Chairing a meeting of the Punjab Health Facilities Management Company at its head office on Friday, the minister said that new health facilities had not been developed over decades when compared with the rate of population growth which had increased the crowd at hospitals two folds.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary PSH Department Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Development PSH Omar Farooq and other officials.

The minister reviewed progress of development and up gradation work in different hospitals.

The projects that came under discussion were Mother and Child Hospital Mianwali, 60-bed hospital in Rawalpindi, 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Layyah, 200-bed hospitalin Rajanpur, upgradation of RHC Mianwali Qureshian Rahim Yar Khan into THQ and otherprojects.

