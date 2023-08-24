Minister stresses to highlight public issues for solving them on priority

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Jan Muhammad Achakzai on Thursday emphasized that the Information Department should highlight government policy as well as public issues so that the officials could solve them immediately

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Jan Muhammad Achakzai on Thursday emphasized that the Information Department should highlight government policy as well as public issues so that the officials could solve them immediately.

The scope of the Information Department has become very wide in the present era due to social media, there is no longer any matter and thing hidden around the world. If we want to compete with the world, we should have full access to modern information system technology, he said.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR), Secretary Information Hamza Shafaqat, Director General Public Relations Kamran Asad and senior officers of the department were present on the occasion.

The minister said that due to its special geographical position, Balochistan is currently of the highest importance in the political and economic fields around the world.

We should not ignore the fact that Pakistan, especially Balochistan, is being prioritized in economic and political policies around the world, this is the reason why countries around the world and especially the neighboring countries are eager to take advantage of Balochistan's special geographical position and this will be possible at the same time, when we can adapt ourselves to the innovation of the world, he said.

He stressed making the social media, publicity, press and record areas of the department modern and digital, saying that he would develop these areas on modern lines, therefore, more funds would be provided, also, modern training to be provided to young officers and staff for enhancing capacity of the Information Department.

Jan Muhammad directed to work on a project to digitize the old newspaper records of the department on the lines of archives. He also emphasized that the department should highlight government policy as well as public issues so that government officials can solve them immediately.

The minister assured the solution to the problems faced by the department. DG Public Relations Kamran Asad informed him about the performance of the department.

Earlier, the President of the Department's Officers' Association, Inayat-ur-Rehman and the President of the Employees' Association, Shamsullah Kakar met with Minister Jan Muhammad Achakzai and apprised him about the problems faced by the officers and staff.