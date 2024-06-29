Minister Stresses To Improve Cooperation Between Punjab, Central Asian Regions
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kermani chaired an online video conference at Agriculture House Lahore to enhance cooperation between Punjab and Central Asian regions.
The conference included Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Kazakh Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin, Shymkent City's Agriculture Department Head Talgat Mekambaev, Turkistan Region's Agriculture Department Head Nurbek Badyrakov, and business community representatives.
The agriculture minister emphasized expanding agricultural partnerships between Punjab and the Kazakh region, focusing on leveraging Central Asian expertise and technology to improve wheat, cotton, and fruit production in Punjab. He highlighted the need for modern research and mechanization in Punjab's agricultural sector, stressing cooperation with the Turkistan Region.
Ambassador Kistafin recalled a recent meeting with the Chief Minister of Punjab, where mutual cooperation between Punjab and Kazakhstan was prioritized. He anticipated twin city agreements between Lahore and Shymkent and emphasized Kazakhstan's demand for high-quality Pakistani rice, citrus, and interest in importing mangoes from the Multan region.
Secretary Sahoo underscored the importance of regular exchanges and conferences between agricultural experts from both countries. He invited the Turkistan Region and Shymkent City Agriculture Departments to submit proposals for mutual collaboration while promising to share Punjab's proposals in return.
