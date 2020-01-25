UrduPoint.com
Minister Stresses United Stand Over Violation Of Human Rights In IOK

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 08:49 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Saturday said the worst violation of human rights of Kashmiris and lockdown of the held Valley were continuing for over 180 days and stressed upon political parties in the country to take a united stand for freedom of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He expressed these views while leading a Kashmir solidarity rally, which was held in Okara, said a handout issued here.

The rally was attended by local religious and political leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), DC Okara Usman Ali, traders, representatives of civil society and a large number of students from various educational institutions.

The minister said people were on roads to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and make the world community realise that Kashmiris were being tortured and discriminated against by the Indian government.

Talking to media, he said the Punjab government had issued orders to all district administrations to raise voice for Kashmiris by holding rallies.

He said different competitions of speeches would be organised at all educational institutions, adding the entire Pakistani nation stands with its oppressed Kashmiri brothers.

