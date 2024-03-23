Open Menu

Minister Stresses Unity Among All Pakistanis

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 10:22 PM

Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, minister for Communication and Works, stressed the importance of unity and progress for nation's development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) On the occasion of Pakistan Day, Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, minister for Communication and Works, stressed the importance of unity and progress for nation's development.

"Pakistan Day holds a special place in our hearts as it marks the day when the Lahore Resolution was passed in 1940, leading to the creation of Pakistan.

It reminds us of the sacrifices made by our ancestors for our freedom," he said in a statement on Saturday

"Pakistan Day is a time to come together as one nation and work towards our shared goals. When we stand united, we can overcome any challenge," said Minister Bherth.

He also called on everyone to contribute to the progress of the country. "Each one of us has a role to play in building a better Pakistan. Whether young or old, we can all make a difference by working together," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Resolution Pakistan Day Young Progress All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

37 seconds ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

39 seconds ago
 Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held a ..

Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office

40 seconds ago
 Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fer ..

Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour

10 minutes ago
 PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairpe ..

PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairperson Shehryar Khah

5 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 perso ..

Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities

5 minutes ago
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Sa ..

Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..

10 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues

5 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patrioti ..

Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor

5 minutes ago
 We can make Pakistan stronger by following the pri ..

We can make Pakistan stronger by following the principles of unity, faith, and d ..

1 hour ago
 Karunaratne half-ton keeps Sri Lanka in control ag ..

Karunaratne half-ton keeps Sri Lanka in control against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Police to launch crackdown against kite flying

Police to launch crackdown against kite flying

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan