Minister Stresses Unity Among All Pakistanis
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 10:22 PM
On the occasion of Pakistan Day, Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, minister for Communication and Works, stressed the importance of unity and progress for nation's development
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) On the occasion of Pakistan Day, Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, minister for Communication and Works, stressed the importance of unity and progress for nation's development.
"Pakistan Day holds a special place in our hearts as it marks the day when the Lahore Resolution was passed in 1940, leading to the creation of Pakistan.
It reminds us of the sacrifices made by our ancestors for our freedom," he said in a statement on Saturday
"Pakistan Day is a time to come together as one nation and work towards our shared goals. When we stand united, we can overcome any challenge," said Minister Bherth.
He also called on everyone to contribute to the progress of the country. "Each one of us has a role to play in building a better Pakistan. Whether young or old, we can all make a difference by working together," he added.
Recent Stories
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office
Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour
PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairperson Shehryar Khah
Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues
Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor
We can make Pakistan stronger by following the principles of unity, faith, and d ..
Karunaratne half-ton keeps Sri Lanka in control against Bangladesh
Police to launch crackdown against kite flying
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying across province37 seconds ago
-
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC39 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Day central flag hoisting ceremony held at DC office40 seconds ago
-
Nation Celebrated Pakistan Day with full zeal, fervour10 minutes ago
-
PM condoles demise of former diplomat, PCB chairperson Shehryar Khah5 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab confers civil awards on 132 personalities5 minutes ago
-
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomats10 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaffer Mandokhail discuss Balochistan issues5 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar Celebrates Pakistan Day with Patriotic Fervor5 minutes ago
-
Police to launch crackdown against kite flying2 hours ago
-
Police to launch crackdown against kite flying2 hours ago
-
PM, Saudi Defence Minister discuss regional issues, security cooperation2 hours ago