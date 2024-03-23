Minister stresses unity among all Pakistanis

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, minister for Communication and Works, stressed the importance of unity and progress for nation's development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) On the occasion of Pakistan Day, Sohaib Ahmed Bherth, minister for Communication and Works, stressed the importance of unity and progress for nation's development.

"Pakistan Day holds a special place in our hearts as it marks the day when the Lahore Resolution was passed in 1940, leading to the creation of Pakistan.

It reminds us of the sacrifices made by our ancestors for our freedom," he said in a statement on Saturday

"Pakistan Day is a time to come together as one nation and work towards our shared goals. When we stand united, we can overcome any challenge," said Minister Bherth.

He also called on everyone to contribute to the progress of the country. "Each one of us has a role to play in building a better Pakistan. Whether young or old, we can all make a difference by working together," he added.