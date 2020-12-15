UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Stresses Unity On APS Martyrs Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:01 PM

Minister stresses unity on APS martyrs anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday paid tribute to martyrs of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar attack, in which more than 140 people including 122 school children, were gunned down by terrorists.

In a statement issued on the 6th anniversary of APS incident, he said the incident could never be forgotten and there was a need to stand as a nation to ensure the safety of our children.

The minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all available resources were being utilised to ensure provision of human rights, especially protection of children throughout the country.

Related Topics

Attack Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Punjab All

Recent Stories

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

6 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

36 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

51 minutes ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

1 hour ago

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb inste ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.