Minister stresses unity on APS martyrs anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday paid tribute to martyrs of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar attack, in which more than 140 people including 122 school children, were gunned down by terrorists.

In a statement issued on the 6th anniversary of APS incident, he said the incident could never be forgotten and there was a need to stand as a nation to ensure the safety of our children.

The minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all available resources were being utilised to ensure provision of human rights, especially protection of children throughout the country.