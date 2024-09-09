Minister Stresses Women's Empowerment Through IT Training At KPT Industrial Home
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Monday highlighted the importance of empowering women through digital skills at the inauguration of a free computer centre at the KPT Industrial Home in Keamari.
Speaking at the event, the Minister emphasized the need for facilities that equip women with the skills necessary to contribute to the nation, ensuring gender equality in various domains.
The centre, established under the vision of Maritime Affairs Minister, aims to enhance the skills of women residing in Keamari and surrounding areas. During his address, he stressed that similar opportunities would be provided in the future across social, educational, and economic domains to further empower women. He also noted that KPT employs women in over 13% of its posts, setting a benchmark for women's inclusion in the workforce.
Chairman KPT, Syedain Raza Zaidi, echoed the Minister’s sentiments, stating that empowering women is crucial for societal development. He highlighted that the new computer centre aims to equip women with IT skills, enhancing their employability and opening doors to new opportunities. Syedain Raza Zaidi underscored KPT's commitment to social responsibility and community development, with a focus on fostering digital competencies among women in Keamari.
The event was attended by General Managers and officials from KPT, along with prominent figures from the Keamari community, reflecting strong support for the initiative. Following the inauguration, Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh also visited the KPT sports Centre of Martial Arts in Keamari, where he praised KPT’s efforts in promoting the intellectual and physical potential of youth through its CSR activities.
Recent Stories
Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt funds for PTI Islamabad rally
PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, ..
Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gandapur's abusive outburst against woman opponents shows his sheer disregard for Pashtoon norms: Ta ..1 minute ago
-
KP judicial academy organizes training on capacity uplift of para-legal staff2 minutes ago
-
WSSCM chairman pledges support to business community2 minutes ago
-
Cholera-like disease outbreak in Mirpurkhas Village2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews polio campaign activities in Hyderabad2 minutes ago
-
500kg unhygienic meat discarded in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt funds for PTI Islamabad rally5 minutes ago
-
KPJA completes series of capacity building training for paralegal staff12 minutes ago
-
Muqam holds meeting with NGOs working for welfare of Afghan refugee12 minutes ago
-
Five held for unsealing boilers22 minutes ago
-
Drivers fined for overcharging passengers, use of LPG cylinders in DI Khan22 minutes ago
-
NA starts22 minutes ago