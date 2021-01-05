UrduPoint.com
Minister Stresses World Role In Solving Kashmir Issue

Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Minister stresses world role in solving Kashmir issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi  Tuesday called upon the international community to play a constructive role in resolving the long-standing Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In a statement issued here on Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determination Day, he said that India had rejected all the United Nations resolutions through violating human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had played a vibrant role through effectively highlighting Kashmir issue at the UN sessions.

Entire Pakistani nation was standing with their Kashmiri brethren in all odds, he added. He said that severe atrocities on unarmed Kashmiris could not suppress their freedom struggle.

More Stories From Pakistan

