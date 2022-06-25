Minister Subzwari pays recognition to seafarers community

UrduPoint.com

Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, who is also the federal minister for Maritime Affairs, pays recognition to the seafarer's community of Pakistan and the world over

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, who is also the Federal minister for Maritime Affairs, pays recognition to the seafarer's community of Pakistan and the world over.

Minister for Maritime Affairs emphasized the importance of Seafarer's Day as it was celebrated to recognize the priceless contribution seafarers make to both national and international trade and economy, often at great cost to themselves and their families, said a press release here.

Minister for Maritime Affairs highlighted that the ability of shipping to offer economic and efficient long-distance transport of goods puts it at the center of the world economy and it cannot be done without skilled seafarers.

Hence, their importance cannot be ignored as they are the one who runs the global economy.

The minister further paid recognition to the Seafarers of Pakistan and stated that we need to acknowledge the hard work and sacrifices our seafarers make to contribute greatly to the national economy and provide both essential and basic supplies including food, fuel, raw material and manufactured goods to the country.

He further stated that their exceptional contributions during global pandemic also cannot be neglected.

'Without seafarers, the country would starve and could not function,' he asserted.

The Minister apprised that since 2011 the day has been celebrated around the world to highlight the contributions made by seafarers to the entire global community.

This year's theme set by International Maritime Organization (IMO) celebrates Maritime Voyage and Journey.

