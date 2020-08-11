Minister suggests formulation of committee to collect federal excise duty on oil, gas

Provincial Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra Tuesday suggested formation of a parliamentary committee for collection of federal excise duty on oil and gas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra Tuesday suggested formation of a parliamentary committee for collection of Federal excise duty on oil and gas.

He was responding to Inayat Ullah of Muttahidda Majlis-e-Amal who questioned about the steps of government to collect FED on oil and gas.

He also inquired about amount of arrears after devolution of powers under 18th amendment.

Ahmad Karim Kundi of PPP said that province is producing 50,000 barrels daily and KP is giving oil of Rs. 2500 billion annually.

He said that amount of excise duty has been reached to 18 billion rupees at the rate of 1000 rupees per barrel adding the province has not been given any amount for last ten years.

Addressing the house, Provincial Finance Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra suggested formation of a committee to get provincial rights.

He said that case would be taken up in next meeting of Council of Common Interests for proper discussion.

Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan who was chairing the proceedings directed to introduce a resolution to formulate the parliamentary committee and to decide its terms of reference.