Minister Suggests PDM To Reconsider Its Policies

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Minister suggests PDM to reconsider its policies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Food and Minority Affairs, Hari Ram Kishori Lal, has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PMD)should reconsider its policies in the wider interest of the people.

Speaking to delegations from different areas of Mirpur Khas division here on Saturday, he said that PPP believes in public service and always pursued politics of public interest and raised voice about the rights of the people at every forum.

He was of the opinion that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was doing politics of principals like his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and mother Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

Kishori Lal said several practical steps were being taken for the welfare of the people as a network of development works has been laid in Mirpur Khas division.

The food minister said that wheat procurement centers have been set up for this year from where bardana (bags to store wheat) was being issued on merit.

