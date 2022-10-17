UrduPoint.com

Minister Suggests PTI To Use Parliamentary Forum For Discussing Next Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday invited the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to use parliamentary forum for talks on next general elections

The parliament is the right forum to discuss issues relating to public interest, he said while talking to a private television channel. Criticizing the negative agenda of PTI Chairman, he said calling mob towards Federal capital to pressurize the government for early elections is not the civilized way. He said, the parliament is a platform to debate on national affairs and Imran Khan should visit parliament for holding discussion on next elections. He suggested that Imran Khan should adopt honorable way so that the public could respond the PTi Chairman in the same manner.

The minister said that attacking Islamabad through supporters of PTI to fulfill party design would not be allowed at any cost. He said local administration would not permit any person in the area of Red Zone. Rana Sanaullah said that PTI leaders and workers should desist from violating law and order situation in the capital. Commenting on by elections results, he said PTI candidates had taken votes of some five hundred thousand and the candidates of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), also received nearly five hundred thousand votes. He claimed that his party would sweep the next polls with thumping majority.

