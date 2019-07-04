Minister supervises rescue operation at Tarbela Lake

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication Akbar Ayub and Works on Thursday visited Tarbela Lake, where a overcrowded boat with passengers capsized yesterday and supervised the rescue operation up to two hours.

Provincial minister declared the incident most tragic and said that provincial government stood with the bereaved family in this hour of need.

He said that alternate could not be provided against the losses they faced, however, voice for granting relief would be raised on every Federal and provincial forums.

Akbar Ayub also thanked district administration and jawans of Pak-Army for taking timely action to save the people of affected families.

He also directed district administrations for comprehensive plan to avoid such like incidents in future. He said that precious lives have been lost in the incident.

Akbar Ayub said that KP Chief Minister has took the notice of the incident and constituted an investigation committee who would submit the report to provincial government in this regard.