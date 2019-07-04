UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Supervises Rescue Operation At Tarbela Lake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:56 PM

Minister supervises rescue operation at Tarbela Lake

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication Akbar Ayub and Works on Thursday visited Tarbela Lake, where a overcrowded boat with passengers capsized yesterday and supervised the rescue operation up to two hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication Akbar Ayub and Works on Thursday visited Tarbela Lake, where a overcrowded boat with passengers capsized yesterday and supervised the rescue operation up to two hours.

Provincial minister declared the incident most tragic and said that provincial government stood with the bereaved family in this hour of need.

He said that alternate could not be provided against the losses they faced, however, voice for granting relief would be raised on every Federal and provincial forums.

Akbar Ayub also thanked district administration and jawans of Pak-Army for taking timely action to save the people of affected families.

He also directed district administrations for comprehensive plan to avoid such like incidents in future. He said that precious lives have been lost in the incident.

Akbar Ayub said that KP Chief Minister has took the notice of the incident and constituted an investigation committee who would submit the report to provincial government in this regard.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family Government

Recent Stories

FBR serves notice to parents paying Rs2 lac school ..

57 seconds ago

Woman burns husband to death in Mardan

7 minutes ago

Man kills cousin over minor dispute in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Water ( ..

1 second ago

CAA launches 'Clean and Green Pakistan Phase 2 at ..

2 seconds ago

Man City sign Spain international Rodri for club r ..

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.