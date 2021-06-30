UrduPoint.com
Minister Suspends Building Inspector Bannu

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Minister suspends Building Inspector Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Following the directive of KP Minister for Local Government Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan, building Inspector Shakirullah of TMA Bannu has been suspended on charges of insulting and injuring his officer in-charge.

The building inspector was questioned by the architect in-charge for not bothering to attend the meeting but he instead started insulting his senior and angrily hit him on the head with a glass.

When the department sought an explanation from the building Inspector, he instead of satisfying the top officials, started vying for political and departmental favors, including access to the Minister of Local Government and visiting his office again and again.

However, the provincial minister took cognizance of it for a stern action and directed immediate suspension and departmental inquiry and disciplinary action against the official.

The Local Council board (LCB) immediately issued an order of suspension of the building inspector after receiving clear direction from the Minister in-charge.

Meanwhile the Local Government Minister has made it clear to all the government employees that they should stay at their places of duty, strictly observe the working hours and ensure excellent performance instead of disobeying the orders of their senior officers. Otherwise strict disciplinary action will be taken against such irresponsible officials indiscriminately, he maintained.

