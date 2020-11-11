Minister suspends four employees of transport dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Transport Malik Shah Muhammad Khan Wednesday suspended four employees of transport department allegedly involved in irregularities.

The minister during a surprise visit to Transport Driving License Office Lahore Ada Peshawar suspended four employees and transferred the others employees.

Those who were suspended included accountant, electrician and two class-IV employees of license branch. The police arrested them on the spot.

The minister on the occasion issued transfer order of the whole employees of the license branch.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Muhammad Khan said that elimination of corruption, upholding the merit was the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that silence on corruption was a big crime and no one would be spare if to be found violating the rules, regulation and law.