UrduPoint.com

Minister Suspends NHMP Officials On DI Khan Motorway Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Minister suspends NHMP officials on DI Khan Motorway incident

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood on Tuesday suspended the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of National Highway & Motorway Police (NHMP) on their alleged negligence resulting loss of two precious lives in an unfortunate incident at the DI Khan Motorway.

According to a statement issued here, the Minister suspended SP and DSP of Motorway Police among others on their negligence that caused the sad incident.

Mehmood suspended sector commander SP Atiq-ur-Rehman, and beat in-charge DSP Qurban Ali. "General Manager National Highway Authority (NHA) Shafaqat Zubair and Project Director NHA Aftabullah Babar were also suspended for their negligence.

" Meanwhile, a disciplinary inquiry was also ordered by the minister against the negligent officers.

It may be mentioned that, a traffic accident occurred a few days ago, when a motorcyclist entered the Hakla DI Khan Motorway and died in an accidentalongwith another passenger on board.

Mehmood said no negligence would be tolerated on all National Highways across the country. The minister also shared the grief of the families of those who died in the tragic traffic accident on DI Khan Motorway.

Related Topics

Accident Police Motorway Died Traffic May NHA All Sad

Recent Stories

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

1 hour ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

2 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.