Minister suspends NHMP officials on DI Khan Motorway incident

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood on Tuesday suspended the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of National Highway & Motorway Police (NHMP) on their alleged negligence resulting loss of two precious lives in an unfortunate incident at the DI Khan Motorway.

According to a statement issued here, the Minister suspended SP and DSP of Motorway Police among others on their negligence that caused the sad incident.

Mehmood suspended sector commander SP Atiq-ur-Rehman, and beat in-charge DSP Qurban Ali. "General Manager National Highway Authority (NHA) Shafaqat Zubair and Project Director NHA Aftabullah Babar were also suspended for their negligence.

" Meanwhile, a disciplinary inquiry was also ordered by the minister against the negligent officers.

It may be mentioned that, a traffic accident occurred a few days ago, when a motorcyclist entered the Hakla DI Khan Motorway and died in an accidentalongwith another passenger on board.

Mehmood said no negligence would be tolerated on all National Highways across the country. The minister also shared the grief of the families of those who died in the tragic traffic accident on DI Khan Motorway.