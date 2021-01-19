Minister suspends staff of Malazai Housing Scheme

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Tuesday ordered suspension of staff and watchmen of Malazai Housing Scheme Warsak Road Peshawar for remaining absent from duty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Tuesday ordered suspension of staff and watchmen of Malazai Housing Scheme Warsak Road Peshawar for remaining absent from duty.

The minister warned the other staff members of the Housing Department and especially PHA to perform their duty honestly and with dedication otherwise strict legal action would be taken against those to be found showing negligence during their responsibilities.

Dr Amjad Ali taking notices of the public complaints against staff and watchmen of Malakzai Housing scheme directed the Housing department to facilitate the masses.

In the meanwhile the minister paid a surprise visit to the scheme and took immediate action after finding relevant staff absent from duty.

He expressed anger and dismay over the closure of the main gate and the absence of watchmen and other responsible officials during the visit.

He said that allottees have started work on a total of 371 plots in the Malazai Housing Scheme developed at a cost of Rs258.865 million on 190 kanals of land, adding that gas, electricity, water supply and drainage phases have also been completed, including work on Jamia Masjid and three parks.

He said that for the convenience of the consumers, the housing department has set up a site office at the site and has also posted staff and watchmen there.

The Minister directed the officials to understand their duties and serve the people with dedication.