Minister Suspends Staff Of Public Health Engineering Swabi Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 05:56 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Public Health Engineering, Pukhtunyar Khan on Monday paid a surprise visit to the office of Public Health Engineering Swabi and suspended all the employees who were absent from duty
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Public Health Engineering, Pukhtunyar Khan on Monday paid a surprise visit to the office of Public Health Engineering Swabi and suspended all the employees who were absent from duty.
The provincial minister strongly resented the deserted look of Public Health Department and directed the Chief Engineer to suspend and take departmental action against all the absent officials including the Executive Engineer Swabi.
The minister said how it was possible that employees of the Public Health Department derive salaries without performing duty and added from a tube-well operator to the officer rank, no negligence in duty will be tolerated.
He said he himself was monitoring the complaints received against the Public Health Engineering and no official with poor performance will be tolerated in the department.
The minister said every possible effort would be made to provide necessary facilities to the general public and the policy of reward and punishment will continue in the department.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Pakistan needs clear policy guidelines, legislation to control iTFA risks
PM expresses dismay over recent increase in gas prices
HEDP steering committee reviews progress on investment in HEIs
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
Rupee gains one against dollar
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail
Asian markets drop as key US inflation data looms
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan needs clear policy guidelines, legislation to control iTFA risks14 seconds ago
-
Drones, binoculars being used to monitor kite flying17 minutes ago
-
Hindu community celebrates Holi in traditional manner17 minutes ago
-
PM expresses dismay over recent increase in gas prices19 minutes ago
-
Agricultural development takes priority: Muhammad Sajjad27 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against beggars in ICT: 18 apprehended27 minutes ago
-
Holi colors has the status of Eid for us.Hindu community dua27 minutes ago
-
KP Health Minister conducts Informal Visit to Punjab's Primary and Secondary Health Care Department27 minutes ago
-
Appellate Tribunal approves nomination papers of Azam Swati27 minutes ago
-
Eid gifts distributed among special children at RCPH37 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against kite-flying; 280 arrested in 48 hours: CPO37 minutes ago
-
Dar, Britain's Foreign Secretary discuss ways to further enhance bilateral relations37 minutes ago