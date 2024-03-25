Open Menu

Minister Suspends Staff Of Public Health Engineering Swabi Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 05:56 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Public Health Engineering, Pukhtunyar Khan on Monday paid a surprise visit to the office of Public Health Engineering Swabi and suspended all the employees who were absent from duty.

The provincial minister strongly resented the deserted look of Public Health Department and directed the Chief Engineer to suspend and take departmental action against all the absent officials including the Executive Engineer Swabi.

The minister said how it was possible that employees of the Public Health Department derive salaries without performing duty and added from a tube-well operator to the officer rank, no negligence in duty will be tolerated.

He said he himself was monitoring the complaints received against the Public Health Engineering and no official with poor performance will be tolerated in the department.

The minister said every possible effort would be made to provide necessary facilities to the general public and the policy of reward and punishment will continue in the department.

