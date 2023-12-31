Minister takes action against 5 absent premedical staff in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Health Minister Dr Ameer Muhammad Khan Jogezai expressed his resentment at the absence of doctors and took strict action against five absent staff and suspended them on Saturday.

This action was taken when he paid a surprise visit to Dispensary Village Rahim Gul Baleli, BHU, GoR Colony and the Children's Hospital area of the provincial capital on Saturday.

On this occasion, he inspected the various wards and also checked the attendance report of the staff.

He also expressed his very resentment at the absence of doctors and took strict action against five absent staff and doctors and suspended them at the same time.

The minister said that legal action would be taken against absent staff and doctors.

On this occasion, he checked the patients and while instructing the concerned doctors, he said that more facilities should be provided to the patients.

Dr. Ameer also expressed great satisfaction with the visit to BHU, GoR Colony.

He paid tribute to all the staff for the presence of doctors and cleanliness.

Later, he also visited Children's Hospital Quetta.

On this occasion, the Minister inspected its various wards and units where the Chief Executive Officer Children's Hospital briefed him regarding the care and facilities of the sick children.

The Health Minister instructed the Chief Executive Officer that the staff and doctors should be in full uniform so that the patients coming to the hospital could know the difference between the doctors and the general public.

Regarding cleanliness in the hospital, the chief executive officer of the Children's Hospital gave full assurance to the Minister of Health.