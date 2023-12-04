Open Menu

Minister Takes Action Of Over Pricing Of 'Parchi' Fee In Cattle Market

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Minister takes action of over pricing of 'Parchi' fee in cattle market

Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir on Monday took action of over pricing of 'Parchi' fee in the cattle market Shahpur Kanjra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir on Monday took action of over pricing of 'Parchi' fee in the cattle market Shahpur Kanjra.

According to official sources here the caretaker minister paid a surprise visit to the cattle market and directed the authorities to take stern action against those involved in over charging.

He said that 'Parchi' fee for small and big animals were Rs 100 and Rs 500.

He further said that the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister had received a complaint of extortion in the cattle market.

A warning had also been issued to the company which had taken contract of the cattle market, he said and added that if any over charging would be practiced the contract would be cancelled.

He further directed to improve cleanliness arrangements in the market.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Information Minister Punjab Company Visit Shahpur Market

Recent Stories

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

6 minutes ago
 Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Gove ..

Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Governor Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Enertech Water secures largest financial facility ..

Enertech Water secures largest financial facility for public-private partnership ..

6 minutes ago
 ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming gene ..

ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming general elections

18 minutes ago
 PNCA presents "Celebrating 100 years of Cinematic ..

PNCA presents "Celebrating 100 years of Cinematic Artists: A cinematic posters e ..

12 minutes ago
 Pak-Türkiye to finalize, OIC (TPS-OIC) agreement

Pak-Türkiye to finalize, OIC (TPS-OIC) agreement

12 minutes ago
ECP approves transfer/postings of Sindh's 17 offic ..

ECP approves transfer/postings of Sindh's 17 officers, concurrence for 2 officer ..

12 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram asks PCB to stand firm on its decision ..

Wasim Akram asks PCB to stand firm on its decisions

37 minutes ago
 DG levies force visits residences of martyrs of Du ..

DG levies force visits residences of martyrs of Duki operation

12 minutes ago
 PNCA unveils National Music Academy to nurture Pak ..

PNCA unveils National Music Academy to nurture Pakistan's musical talent

12 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to send 1.7 million illegal migra ..

Efforts underway to send 1.7 million illegal migrants to their home: Achakzai

13 minutes ago
 LHC orders authorities to impose fine over water ..

LHC orders authorities to impose fine over water wastage

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan