Minister Takes Action Over Irrelevant Persons Presence At Patwar Centres

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:38 PM

Minister takes action over irrelevant persons presence at Patwar centres

Punjab Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan Thursday took notice of the presence of irrelevant persons at Patwar centres and sought report from the Lahore deputy commissioner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan Thursday took notice of the presence of irrelevant persons at Patwar centres and sought report from the Lahore deputy commissioner.

He also ordered for initiating action against those found violating the law.

The PTI government was pursuing its policy of zero tolerance against mafias, he said and added that a state-of-the-art system was being introduced to eradicate the corrupt elements.

Malik Anwar said that introduction of the latest Land Record Information Management System would help eliminate corruption. "We are fully determined to bring improvement in the revenue system with the help of latest technology," he added.

Lahore Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Punjab From Government

