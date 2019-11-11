Minister takes notice complaints about sewage overflow

Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani has said that complaints regarding overflow of sewage near mosques, schools, colleges, seminaries and Imambargahs should be addressed immediately

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani has said that complaints regarding overflow of sewage near mosques, schools, colleges, seminaries and Imambargahs should be addressed immediately.

The provincial minister for Information said this on Monday during his visit to a private school situated in Clifton along with Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

The ministers paid surprise visit after receiving complaints from the students of the school about sewage nearby roads.

They directed the Chief Engineer of Karachi Water and Sewerage board and other concerned officers of KDA to resolve the issues immediately and report.

Speaking on the occasion, Saeed Ghani said that such negligence would not be tolerated at all especially outside schools, colleges mosques and Imambargahs.

Chief Engineer KDA Ramchand, Abdul Qadeer Mangi and otherofficers were also present along with the provincial ministers.