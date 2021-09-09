UrduPoint.com

Minister Takes Notice Of Alleged Dumping Of Harmful Substances Into Rice Canal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Minister takes notice of alleged dumping of harmful substances into Rice Canal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department, Jam Khan Shoro Thursday took serious notice of public complaints received on alleged throwing of harmful substances into Rice Canal at Larkana.

He issued strict directives to the Provincial Secretary Irrigation department for taking strict action as per law, said a statement.

He said the water of Rice Canal was not only used for the irrigation purposes but also for drinking purpose.

Shoro said that dumping hazardous and unhealthy substances into the Rice Canal would affect human health and aquatic life.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Larkana

Recent Stories

Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

7 minutes ago
 Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series co ..

Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series confirmed

15 minutes ago
 Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai a ..

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai and Expo 2020

22 minutes ago
 FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

36 minutes ago
 realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One ..

Realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One – Get to Read Why?

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in P ..

Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in Paralympic Games

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.