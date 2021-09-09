Minister takes notice of alleged dumping of harmful substances into Rice Canal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department, Jam Khan Shoro Thursday took serious notice of public complaints received on alleged throwing of harmful substances into Rice Canal at Larkana.

He issued strict directives to the Provincial Secretary Irrigation department for taking strict action as per law, said a statement.

He said the water of Rice Canal was not only used for the irrigation purposes but also for drinking purpose.

Shoro said that dumping hazardous and unhealthy substances into the Rice Canal would affect human health and aquatic life.