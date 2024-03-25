Minister Takes Notice Of Delay In Payment Of Pension
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Local Government and Rural Development (LG&RD), Arshad Ayub Khan has taken notice of delay in the payment of pension to 504 retired employees of the Local Council Board by issuing instructions for immediate payment
The instructions were issued during a high-level meeting chaired by the Provincial Minister of Local Government here on Monday. Besides, a delegation of the retired employees of the Local Council Board, Secretary Local Government and Rural Development, Dawood Khan also attended the meeting.
The meeting discussed in detail the challenges faced by pensioners from the Local Council Board in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During the meeting, the retired employees' delegation informed the Minister of Local Government about the delay in the payment of the pension for the month of February.
The Provincial Minister Arshad Ayub expressed dismay over the timely payment of pensions and directed the 504 retired employees to pay the March and February pensions together, while also emphasizing the need for the tehsil municipal administration in the province to take further steps to improve its performance.
