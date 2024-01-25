Open Menu

Minister Takes Notice Of Fire At Turbat Election Commissioner Office

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 08:36 PM

Balochistan Caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Jamali on Thursday took notice of the firing incident at the Regional Election Commissioner Office in Turbat on Thursday

The minister instructed the relevant authorities to take special measures to prevent incidents of firing at the Election Commission Office Turbat.

Jamali further said that the maintenance of law and order situation should be ensured in any case. Practical measures were being taken to arrest those involved in the incident to bring them to justice, he added.

He said that Balochistan government was mandated to conduct free and fair general elections in a peaceful environment, and it was making efforts for the purpose.

