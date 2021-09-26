Minister takes notice of growers' complaints

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Sunday took a serious notice of complaints received from the growers of Chambar, Naseer sub-division of district Tando Allahyar regarding the illegal water theft at tail-end areas.

He issued directives to the Secretary of Irrigation for stern action.

Jam Khan Shoro also directed officers concerned for immediate removal of all illegal water courses and pipes from Pir Sakhi Branch of Chambar.

He said that the supply of agricultural water should be provided to the growers of the tail-end areas.