LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has taken notice of the incident of death of a kiln worker in Faisalabad.

He telephonically directed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad to register an FIR and take immediate legal action against the accused. It was informed to the minister that the accused had been arrested after lodging an FIR.

According to details, Ramzan was a resident of Lahore who used to work with his family at the kiln of Ghulam Sarwar. The contractor Sultan scolded Rizwan for making bricks slowly along with his wife and daughters and beat him with iron rods and axe.

He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The provincial minister directed the RPO to take stern action against the accused and ensure the rights of workers. He assured the family of Ramzan that all requirements of justice would be fulfilled and those responsible for the death of youth would be punished.

The minister also directed the police to provide protection to the victim's family and submit a detailed inquiryreport within a week.