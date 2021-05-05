UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Takes Notice Of Kiln Worker's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Minister takes notice of kiln worker's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has taken notice of the incident of death of a kiln worker in Faisalabad.

He telephonically directed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad to register an FIR and take immediate legal action against the accused. It was informed to the minister that the accused had been arrested after lodging an FIR.

According to details, Ramzan was a resident of Lahore who used to work with his family at the kiln of Ghulam Sarwar. The contractor Sultan scolded Rizwan for making bricks slowly along with his wife and daughters and beat him with iron rods and axe.

He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The provincial minister directed the RPO to take stern action against the accused and ensure the rights of workers. He assured the family of Ramzan that all requirements of justice would be fulfilled and those responsible for the death of youth would be punished.

The minister also directed the police to provide protection to the victim's family and submit a detailed inquiryreport within a week.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Police Punjab Wife FIR Family All

Recent Stories

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

14 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

32 minutes ago

Steps afoot for youth development: IT Secy Shoaib ..

2 minutes ago

Palestine Confirms Commitment to Holding Parliamen ..

2 minutes ago

Rupee gains value against US dollar

42 minutes ago

Germany sets more ambitious climate goals after la ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.