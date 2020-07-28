Minister takes notice of load shedding in PK 69

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests Ishtiaq Urmar on Tuesday presided over a special meeting on power load shedding and other issues facing the people in PK-69.

The PESCO officials and a public delegation attended the meeting from PK-69.

The minister said that the government was strongly against 'Kunda' culture and if there were any complaints, timely action would be taken against it.

He said that action would be taken against the illegal electricity users with the help of police personnel.

Ishtiaq Urmar while instructing the PESCO officials said that no negligence would be tolerated regarding the power issues and the people's complaints should be resolved in a timely and expeditious manner.

He further said that all resources should be utilized to provide relief to the people.

Referring to the efforts of the provincial government to end power outages, the minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was constructing small dams to end power outages and meet the energy needs of the province.

He added load shedding had ended in many areas while many small dams were in the final stages of completion. The completion of the dams would help overcoming the issue of power load shedding in other areas as well, he added.

Appealing to the PK-69 delegation, the minister said that the elements, using electricity illegally and were involved in 'Kunda' should be identified. "Cooperation with PESCO officials is our moral responsibility to get rid of power load shedding." he said