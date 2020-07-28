UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Takes Notice Of Load Shedding In PK 69

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Minister takes notice of load shedding in PK 69

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests Ishtiaq Urmar on Tuesday presided over a special meeting on power load shedding and other issues facing the people in PK-69.

The PESCO officials and a public delegation attended the meeting from PK-69.

The minister said that the government was strongly against 'Kunda' culture and if there were any complaints, timely action would be taken against it.

He said that action would be taken against the illegal electricity users with the help of police personnel.

Ishtiaq Urmar while instructing the PESCO officials said that no negligence would be tolerated regarding the power issues and the people's complaints should be resolved in a timely and expeditious manner.

He further said that all resources should be utilized to provide relief to the people.

Referring to the efforts of the provincial government to end power outages, the minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was constructing small dams to end power outages and meet the energy needs of the province.

He added load shedding had ended in many areas while many small dams were in the final stages of completion. The completion of the dams would help overcoming the issue of power load shedding in other areas as well, he added.

Appealing to the PK-69 delegation, the minister said that the elements, using electricity illegally and were involved in 'Kunda' should be identified. "Cooperation with PESCO officials is our moral responsibility to get rid of power load shedding." he said

Related Topics

Pakistan Load Shedding Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Electricity Moral All From Government PESCO PK-69

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

41 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy and Emirates NBD go live with the UA ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets with students participati ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.