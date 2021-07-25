(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine Sunday took notice of an incident of rape with a minor girl in Raiwind and directed the police authorities to register the first information report against the accused.

According to handout issued here, the minister directed the police to provide protection and the best treatment facilities to the affected girl child and said that protection of human rights was being ensured during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and no one could be allowed to violate human rights.

The accused was arrested after minister's action.