Minister takes notice of Morti theft from temple

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Gianchad Esrani while taking notice of Morti theft incident from a temple of Sakrand has directed the SSP Shaheed Benazirabad to take strict action against culprits.

He said that the place of Hindu community's worship had been disrespected.

While informing the minister, SSP said that an FIR of the incident had been registered and three accused had been arrested.

It is pertinent to mention that a Morti was stolen from a temple near Sakrand Railway Station and the Hindu community had protested against it.