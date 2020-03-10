UrduPoint.com
Minister Takes Notice Of Murders

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal has taken notice of murder of a 45-year-old mother Soomri Kolhi and her four minor children in Jhampir on the day of Holi.

The Minister has sought a report of the incident from SSP Thatta Suhai Aziz Talpur, said a statement here on Tuesday.

The children aged 13-year-old Naik, 10-year-old Ashok, 7-year-old Mukesh and 6-year-old Akash were murdered along with her mother in Jhampir.

The Provincial Minister directed the Police to register FIR of the incident and launch enquiry to book culprits. The minister also gave assurance to the affected family of timely justice.

