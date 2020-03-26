Minister takes notice of non availability of mask, gloves to doctors in Swabi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday took notice of a picture went viral on social media showing a Swabi based doctor checking patients while wearing polythene transparent bag on face and on hands in absence of masks and gloves in the market as well as with the district health department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday took notice of a picture went viral on social media showing a Swabi based doctor checking patients while wearing polythene transparent bag on face and on hands in absence of masks and gloves in the market as well as with the district health department.

The KP Health department in an official release said that the minister ordered immediate provision of necessary equipment to the doctor. It said that protection of healthcare staff was topmost priority and the government was trying best to fill the gaps by procuring equipment and providing them to hospitals.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Amir Ali Khan deployed at public hospital in Swabi was shown in various pictures on social media with head, face and hands covered with polythene transparent shopping bag and checking patients.

Dr Amir told media that he was contacted by KP health department as soon as the picture went viral and he was provided with face masks and gloves.