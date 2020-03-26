UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Takes Notice Of Non Availability Of Mask, Gloves To Doctors In Swabi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 06:13 PM

Minister takes notice of non availability of mask, gloves to doctors in Swabi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday took notice of a picture went viral on social media showing a Swabi based doctor checking patients while wearing polythene transparent bag on face and on hands in absence of masks and gloves in the market as well as with the district health department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday took notice of a picture went viral on social media showing a Swabi based doctor checking patients while wearing polythene transparent bag on face and on hands in absence of masks and gloves in the market as well as with the district health department.

The KP Health department in an official release said that the minister ordered immediate provision of necessary equipment to the doctor. It said that protection of healthcare staff was topmost priority and the government was trying best to fill the gaps by procuring equipment and providing them to hospitals.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Amir Ali Khan deployed at public hospital in Swabi was shown in various pictures on social media with head, face and hands covered with polythene transparent shopping bag and checking patients.

Dr Amir told media that he was contacted by KP health department as soon as the picture went viral and he was provided with face masks and gloves.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Media Doctor Swabi Amir Ali Market Media Government Best

Recent Stories

ITC operates new buses and trips during peak hours

16 minutes ago

G20 Leaders Expected to Issue Joint Statement Afte ..

3 minutes ago

Grateful to China for aid: PTI Spokesman

3 minutes ago

City administration Islamabad disinfected high-den ..

3 minutes ago

China drastically cuts international flights: gove ..

3 minutes ago

DHQ's Psychiatry Deptt starts online treatment

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.