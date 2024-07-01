Open Menu

Minister Takes Notice Of Prisoners Fled From Rawalakot Jail

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Minister takes notice of prisoners fled from Rawalakot jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for States & Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam on Sunday took a notice of the prisoners fled from Rawalakot jail.

In a statement issued here, the federal minister asked the chief secretary and Inspector General of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to inquire the incident and report within 48 hours.

He directed the authorities concerned to take immediate actions to arrest the culprits, adding that stern actions should also be taken against those involved in negligence in this regard.

He assured that all kinds of assistance and support would be provided to detain the criminals.

