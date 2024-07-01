Minister Takes Notice Of Prisoners Fled From Rawalakot Jail
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for States & Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam on Sunday took a notice of the prisoners fled from Rawalakot jail.
In a statement issued here, the federal minister asked the chief secretary and Inspector General of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to inquire the incident and report within 48 hours.
He directed the authorities concerned to take immediate actions to arrest the culprits, adding that stern actions should also be taken against those involved in negligence in this regard.
He assured that all kinds of assistance and support would be provided to detain the criminals.
Recent Stories
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM lauds NGOs healthy role in welfare less-privileged sections of society13 seconds ago
-
19 prisoners escape from District Jail Rawalakot, AJK20 minutes ago
-
One killed, 14 passengers injured in road accidents30 minutes ago
-
Police apprehend four proclaimed offenders30 minutes ago
-
Police nab two suspects under women protection law40 minutes ago
-
WMC organizes symposium on advances in medical sciences50 minutes ago
-
SSP chairs meeting to discuss security arrangements for Muharram1 hour ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme1 hour ago
-
28,000 Pakistani pilgrims provided with Zamzam upon return1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 335,900 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Pindi Restaurants, Baker's Association urge govt to provide cheaper gas, green meters3 hours ago
-
Rs 675.4m generated from auction of 'Premium Number Plates' to be utilized for flood victims: Sharje ..3 hours ago