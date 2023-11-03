Minister takes notice of protest of Metro bus employees

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Transport Ibrahim Hasan Murad on Friday took notice of the protest of Metro bus employees and directed the Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) secretary to resolve the issues immediately

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Provincial Caretaker Minister for Transport Ibrahim Hasan Murad on Friday took notice of the protest of Metro bus employees and directed the Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) secretary to resolve the issues immediately.

Secretary Farooq Sadiq informed the minister that the protest had ended, track restored and the contractor had been strictly bound to ensure payment of salaries to the employees.